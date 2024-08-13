Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 32.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 273.78 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 32.65% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 273.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales273.78220.29 24 OPM %17.6817.54 -PBDT50.3542.18 19 PBT45.7837.11 23 NP35.3526.65 33

Aug 13 2024

