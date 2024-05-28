Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 223.24 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 69.60% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 223.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.42% to Rs 37.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 799.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

223.24195.94799.43781.5411.7910.4811.7312.4427.9520.1797.4494.0121.0113.3969.8166.623.019.9037.2649.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News