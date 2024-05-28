Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 223.24 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 69.60% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 223.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.42% to Rs 37.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 799.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales223.24195.94 14 799.43781.54 2 OPM %11.7910.48 -11.7312.44 - PBDT27.9520.17 39 97.4494.01 4 PBT21.0113.39 57 69.8166.62 5 NP3.019.90 -70 37.2649.30 -24

First Published: May 28 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

