Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold Mines secures investment commitment of Rs 60 cr

Deccan Gold Mines secures investment commitment of Rs 60 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For development of projects - Jonnagiri Gold Project, India and Altyn Tor Gold Project, Kyrgyzstan

Deccan Gold Mines (DGML) has secured investment commitment of Rs. 60 crore as under to cater to the development of its key Projects viz., Jonnagiri Gold Project, India and Altyn Tor Gold Project, Kyrgyzstan:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

- Hira Infra Tek (Hira Group, Chhattisgarh) has intimated that it will remit the balance consideration of Rs. 24 crore in respect of the equity warrants issued to them during September, 2023 and opt for their conversion into equity shares.

- Ardent Steel (Hira Group, Chhattisgarh) will provide an Inter-Corporate Deposit (ICD) of Rs. 25 crore to DGML. Necessary documentation in this regard has been initiated and the process shall be completed shortly.

- Med Edu Care Marketing Management, Dubai has indicated that it will remit the balance consideration of Rs. 7 crore (approx) in respect of the equity warrants issued to them during September, 2023 and opt for their conversion into equity shares. Further, their group companies will provide ICD of Rs. 3 crore to DGML.

The funding as noted above is expected to be received progressively over the next couple of months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Deccan Gold Mines allots 92,764 CCDs and 26,514 equity shares

Deccan Gold Mines soars after Tanzania project discovers potential gold, lithium reserves

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines board OKs fund raising upto Rs 59 cr

Barometers trade lower; pharma shares decline for 2nd day

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure launches residential project in Goregaon, Mumbai

Samvardhana Motherson International to issue corporate guarantee on behalf of step-down subsidiary

Yes Bank board to mull fund raising plan

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia win a U.P. Jal Nigam project of Rs 273 cr

Fischer announces collaboration of DigiHealth with RiteMED Philippines

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story