Fischer announces collaboration of DigiHealth with RiteMED Philippines

In support of Philippines' Universal Health Care (UHC) program

Fischer Medical Ventures emerged as a leading entity through its wholly owned subsidiary Time Medical International Ventures (India) to indigenously manufacture advanced high quality, cost-efficient Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems in India.

Apart from manufacturing medical imaging devices, Fischer Medical Ventures strategically invest into a portfolio of high-tech diagnostic solutions, such as DigiHealth Specialists Inc. (DigiHealth), a substantially-owned subsidiary company in the Philippines.

DigiHealth is a disruptive digital healthcare technology provider that aims to revolutionize primary healthcare by making it advanced, affordable, and accessible to all. The Company recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with RiteMED Philippines, Inc. (RiteMED), a leading player in generic medicine in the Philippines, in support of the nation's Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

The collective goal is to use DigiHealth's Automated Telehealth Machine (ATM) to bridge the gap in affordable quality healthcare with extensive primary care screening, simplifying doctor consultations and laboratory procedures, right in a premise with access to budget-friendly yet high-quality medicine, particularly targeting remote areas where access to quality healthcare remains challenging.

DigiHealth's ATM is an all-in-one health screening machine that conducts a comprehensive body diagnostic of over 60 clinical parameters within a mere seven (7) minutes.

Aside from basic vital signs and BMI calculations, sugar level checks, haemoglobin, cholesterol, vision test, rapid tests for infectious diseases, even mental health assessment and ECG can be done in DigiHealth ATM and consolidated in the patient's Electronic Health Record. Its user-friendly interface can display results directly on WhatsApp along with personalized lifestyle and dietary recommendations or printed directly from the machine, making complex health data immediately accessible and understandable.

DigiHealth ATM also integrates teleconsultation to registered doctors and lab results are sent speedily for faster and clearer diagnosis and medical prescriptions.

DigiHealth now partners RiteMED, founded in 2002 by United Laboratories Inc (Unilab) and has since emerged the leading uni-branded generic company and most trusted pharmaceutical company in Philippines.

This strategic collaboration with RiteMED marks a significant milestone in Fischer MVL's journey towards expanding its global sales and enhancing its offerings in medical imaging and diagnostics solutions. The Company is currently exploring local partners to distribute their innovative DigiHealth ATM diagnostic kiosk worldwide.

