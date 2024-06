SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V., a company incorporated under the laws of Netherlands and a step down subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International is proposing an issue of US $ denominated senior, secured, guaranteed notes under Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933. The Company is proposing to provide an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee on behalf of the Issuer for guaranteeing the Notes.

