Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced the receipt of Letter of Acceptance from the Office of Superintending Engineer U.P. Jal Nigam (Urban), Naini Prayagraj titled Surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete, required for completion of following works of Water supply scheme for Naini Extended Area (Surface Water) in Nagar Nigam, Prayagraj having a total value of Rs. 273.11 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp