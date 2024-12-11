Dee Development Engineers rises on bagging $16.5-million order

Dee Development Engineers rallied 2.56% to Rs 355 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order from an international entity for valued at $16.5 million.

Due to commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the new customer. The said order involved the supply of prefabricated pipe spools.

The order is valued at $16.5 million and it is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 125.1% to Rs 22.26 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 9.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 194.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

