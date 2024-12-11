Banking shares fall

Banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE BANKEX index falling 110.28 points or 0.18% at 60848.99 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, Canara Bank (up 0.87%), State Bank of India (up 0.65%), Yes Bank Ltd (up 0.51%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.29%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.22%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.79%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.16%), and Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 217.62 or 0.38% at 57720.74.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 51.26 points or 0.31% at 16530.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.19% at 24656.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 75.67 points or 0.09% at 81585.72.

On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 1734 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

