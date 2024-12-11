Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 252.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.67 lakh shares

PNC Infratech Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 December 2024.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 252.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.21% to Rs.552.70. Volumes stood at 6.84 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 152.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.45% to Rs.341.95. Volumes stood at 6.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd clocked volume of 110.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.1,309.75. Volumes stood at 13.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd registered volume of 6.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89168 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.1,380.15. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.877.95. Volumes stood at 5.36 lakh shares in the last session.

