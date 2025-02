Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 125.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 51.35 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions rose 125.64% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 51.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

