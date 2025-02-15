Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 142.66 croreNet profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. rose 27.44% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 142.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales142.66157.20 -9 OPM %11.615.62 -PBDT12.678.99 41 PBT10.756.55 64 NP6.134.81 27
