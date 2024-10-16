DGCA discontinues enhanced surveillance on SpiceJet

SpiceJet announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed the airline from its enhanced surveillance regime. The enhanced surveillance was initiated on 13 September 2024.

As part of the enhanced surveillance, the DGCA conducted a total of 266 spot checks across various locations. It has been ensured that deficiencies and findings found during the spot checks have been subject to suitable rectification action by the operator. In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime, the DGCA said in a media statement.

