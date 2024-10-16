Warehousing industry needs to adhere to standards set by BIS

Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Chairman T K Manoj Kumar has made a compelling case for the mandatory registration of commodity warehouses in India, arguing that such a move would significantly improve standards across the sector. Speaking at FICCI's 2nd National Warehousing & Supply Chain Summit, Kumar emphasised the need for all warehouses to adhere to standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The WDRA chairman highlighted that such a move would instill confidence in both domestic and international investors, ensuring that stored goods meet scientific standards designed to minimise storage losses.

