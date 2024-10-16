Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cabinet approves additional installment of three percent of Dearness Allowance

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2024 representing an increase of three percent (3%) over the existing rate of 50% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs.9,448.35 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

