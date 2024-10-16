Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness rose 180.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.4218.51 -6 OPM %2.760.22 -PBDT0.380.13 192 PBT0.370.13 185 NP0.280.10 180

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

