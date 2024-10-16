Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness rose 180.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.4218.512.760.220.380.130.370.130.280.10

