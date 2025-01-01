Dhani Services board OKs fund raising via convertible warrants

Dhani Services informed that its board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 406.35 crore through issue of warrants convertible into fully paid-up equity shares.

The company will issue upto 4,50,00,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares at an exercise price of Rs 90.30 (including a premium of Rs 88.30) each equity share to promoter group entities of the company, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if and to the extent required.

Dhani Services has transferred its stock broking business, including depository and other related ancillary services.

The company reported net profit of Rs 15.91 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 105.49 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 0.4% YoY to Rs 113.24 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.125 to Rs 94 on the BSE.

