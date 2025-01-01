Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Dynacons gains on bagging Rs 280 crore IT Infrastructure project for Canara Bank

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dynacons Systems & Solutions gained 3.42% to Rs 1,421.45 after company secured turnkey data centre IT infrastructure augmentation project of Canara Bank worth Rs 280 crore.

Shares of Canara Bank fell 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 99.75 on the BSE.

The project spans five years and encompasses the supply, implementation, and maintenance of cutting-edge infrastructure, including 500 servers, high-performance storage systems, and an extensive suite of IT hardware and software. By transforming Canara Bank's data center capabilities, Dynacons is poised to strengthen the bank's digital foundation and ensure seamless operations at scale.

The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 280 crore, and the project is to be completed within 5 years.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

Canara Bank is an Indian public sector bank. As on 30 September 2024, the bank has 9,658 branches, out of which 3,115 are rural, 2,778 semiurban, 1,918 urban & 1,847 metro along with 9,881 ATMs. The bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai and Gift City.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology shares gain

Capital Goods shares rise

Industrials stocks edge higher

Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 1,011 crore

Escorts Kubota records 10% decline in tractor sales in Dec'24

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story