Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 121.76 points or 0.28% at 43309.54 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 4.36%),Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 3.26%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 2.42%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 2.3%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 2.21%), D-Link India Ltd (up 2.03%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 1.84%).

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.18%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 0.83%), and Cyient Ltd (down 0.78%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.62 or 0.46% at 55434.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.16 points or 0.01% at 15958.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 23629.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 69.69 points or 0.09% at 78069.32.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News