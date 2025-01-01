Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 121.76 points or 0.28% at 43309.54 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 4.36%),Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 3.26%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 2.42%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 2.3%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 2.21%), D-Link India Ltd (up 2.03%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 1.84%).

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.18%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 0.83%), and Cyient Ltd (down 0.78%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.62 or 0.46% at 55434.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.16 points or 0.01% at 15958.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.07% at 23629.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 130 pts lower at 78,000; All sectors barring media, IT, FMCG drag

SJVN share price zooms 6% on inking MoU worth Rs 5,663 cr with Bihar govt

Factors behind China's declining productivity and economic slowdown

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 2: Subscription rises 17x, GMP zooms 44%

Voter ID alone doesn't ensure voting rights: Delhi chief electoral officer

The BSE Sensex index was down 69.69 points or 0.09% at 78069.32.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 904 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capital Goods shares rise

Industrials stocks edge higher

VA TECH WABAG bags contract worth Rs 145 crore from Chennai Petro

NCC gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 cr

Bajaj Auto sells 3.23 lakh units in Dec'24

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story