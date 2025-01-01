Bajaj Auto declines after domestic two-wheeler sales fall 19% YoY in Dec'24

Bajaj Auto slipped 2.32% to Rs 8598.10 after the company reported 19% fall in domestic two-wheeler sales to 1,28,335 units in December 2024 as compared with 1,58,370 units sold in the same period last year.

Two-wheeler exports during the period under review increased by 15% year-over-year (YoY) to 1,43,838 units during the period under review.

Accordingly, total two-wheeler sales for December 2024 added up to 2,72,173, down 4% YoY.

The companys commercial vehicles division recorded sales of 50,952 units in December 2024, which is higher by 16% as compared with 43,805 units sold in December 2023. While domestic sales rose by 5% YoY to 34,085 units, commercial vehicles exports jumped by 50% YoY to 16,867 units in December 2024.

Bajaj Autos total auto sales aggregated to 3,23,125 units in December 2024, down 1% YoY.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on a 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

