Dollar index witnesses mild recovery above 108 mark

The US dollar index is witnessing a mild recovery on Thursday from a two-week low while awaiting clarity on recent comments by the newly sworn in President Donald Trump about tariffs on its North American neighbours. Trump said that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China. US benchmark treasury yields recovered back above 4.6% pushing up dollar index alongside. The DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 108.06, up 0.09% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD pulled back amid dollar rebound and is quoting at $1.0435 and $1.2315 respectively. For the week ahead, US economic docket will feature initial jobless claims data, S&P Global flash PMIs and housing data.

