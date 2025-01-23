Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 240.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 315.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Dental Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cigniti Tech soars as PAT climbs 32% YoY in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story