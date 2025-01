Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 3368.91 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 8.22% to Rs 552.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 510.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 3368.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3129.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3368.913129.9923.6923.72841.26766.91751.76687.42552.42510.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News