Zensar Tech soars after Q3 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 160 cr

Zensar Technologies surged 13.14% to Rs 849.10 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 2.63% to Rs 159.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.7 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 1.35% QoQ to Rs 1,325.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue increased 10.09% while net profit fell 1.18% in Q3 FY25.

The companys profit before tax (PBT) fell 0.85% YoY to Rs 210.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 206.9 crore, up 2.88% QoQ and down 0.34% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 15.6% in Q3 FY25 as against 17.2% in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, the company reported revenue of $157 million, YoY growth of 8.6% in reported currency and 7.5% in constant currency.

US region reported a QoQ revenue growth of 0.5% in reported currency and 0.7% in constant currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services reported a quarterly YoY revenue growth of 15.2% and sequential QoQ revenue growth of 6.1% in reported currency.

Healthcare and Life Sciences reported a quarterly YoY revenue growth of 24.0% and sequential QoQ revenue growth of 3.2% in reported currency.

Banking and Financial Services reported a quarterly YoY revenue growth of 12.9% and sequential QoQ revenue decline of 1.4% in reported currency

Telecommunication, Media and Technology reported a quarterly YoY revenue decline of 10.2% and sequential QoQ revenue decline of 3.7% in reported currency.

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q3FY25 performance, said, Our execution and delivery excellence has led us to achieve best performance in Q3. Revenues for the quarter stood at $157.0 million, which grew by 70 bps sequentially in constant currency. We have clocked order book of $205.3 million this quarter showcasing our strong sales efforts. Our EBITDA improved by 20 bps to 15.6% despite seasonal furlough. Further, our DSO improved by 3 days to 68 days on account of healthy collections."

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. The record date is fixed as on Tuesday, 28th January 2025. The dividend shall be paid to the members on or before 10th February 2025.

Zensar Technologies is a globally focused software and services company spread across eighteen countries across the world. Zensar provides endtoend services from IT development to Business Process Outsourcing, from consulting to implementation. The company is headquartered in Pune, India, our 10,300+ employees work across 30+ locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

