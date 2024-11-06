Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index zooms to four month high as Trump nears win, DOW futures spike

Dollar index zooms to four month high as Trump nears win, DOW futures spike

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US dollar index spiked today as focus stayed on critical political developments with Donald Trump winning crucial swing states in elections and edging closer to the 270 electoral votes needed for winning the presidency. Dollar index broke above 105 mark and hit a four month high of 105.24. It is up around 1.50% on the day. Major commodities have melted following this rally in the US currency while risk sentiment has been boosted for equities with a 2% spike in the DOW futures.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BMW profit falls, misses expectations due to weak China sales, brake issues

Kerala: Police raids in Palakkad spark political war ahead of bypoll

US Elections 2024: List of the celebrities endorsing Trump and Harris

Auto retail sales up 32% in Oct as 2W, PVs shine in festival season

US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story