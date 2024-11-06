City Union Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.56, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.84% gain in NIFTY and a 12.2% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.56, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 24422.05. The Sensex is at 80185.47, up 0.89%. City Union Bank Ltd has added around 17.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25498.1, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 181.35, up 1.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

