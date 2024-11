Mankind Pharma has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Commercial paper (Rs 5,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Non convertible debentures (Rs 4,600 crore) - CRISIL AA+/ Stable

Non convertible debentures (Rs 400 crore) - CRISIL AA+/ Stable

Total bank loan facilities rated (Rs 1,250 crore) - CRISIL AA+/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News