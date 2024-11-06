HCL Technologies Ltd soars 3.85%, rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1841.85, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.58% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% gain in NIFTY and a 35.29% gain in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1841.85, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 24419.55. The Sensex is at 80155.08, up 0.85%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 3.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40424.6, up 3.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1846.5, up 3.85% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 44.58% in last one year as compared to a 25.83% gain in NIFTY and a 35.29% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 40.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

