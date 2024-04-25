Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar sees subdued trades ahead of key US data

Dollar sees subdued trades ahead of key US data

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amidst anticipation surrounding the release of US GDP data for the first quarter, the dollar index maintained a subdued stance around 105.8. Investors are carefully positioning themselves, recognizing the potential influence of this data on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Additionally, market attention is directed towards Friday's PCE price index report, offering further insights into inflation trends, a pivotal factor for the Fed. The prevailing sentiment reflects a subtle shift, with reduced expectations for rate cuts by both the ECB and the Federal Reserve this year, attributed to persistent inflationary pressures and indications of economic resilience in the US. While the dollar experienced recent declines against several major currencies, its ascent to fresh 34-year highs against the Japanese yen underscores the heightened anticipation for policy cues from the Bank of Japan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR flips back from two month low as US Fed punctures dollar rally

Australian Dollar Depreciates After RBA Decision

INR Flat Around 82.90 Per US Dollar After Hitting One Month High

Oracle Financial Services Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 240/ share

Jubilant Pharmova announces conclusion of Montreal facility audit by US FDA

Barometers erase early losses; PSU bank shares in demand

Board of MAS Financial Services approves fund raising up to Rs 2000 cr

LTIMindtree slides after Q4 PAT drops 6% QoQ to Rs 1,100 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story