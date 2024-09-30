Dr Reddys acquires Haleon plc brands in NRT category

As part of this acquisition, Northstar Switzerland along with its wholly owned subsidiaries North Star OpCo Limited (United Kingdom) and North Star Sweden AB (Sweden) are now wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries of the Company with effect from 30 September 2024.
The acquired portfolio consists of Nicotinell, a global leader in the NRT category with an extensive footprint in over 30 countries spanning Europe, Asia including Japan, and Latin America, and local market-leading brand names of the product - Nicabate in Australia, Thrive in Canada, and Habitrol in New Zealand and Canada. The portfolio is inclusive of all formats such as lozenge, patch, gum as well as pipeline products, in all applicable global markets outside of the United States.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News