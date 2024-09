Mankind Pharma has received reaffirmation in credit rating for non-convertible debentures (Rs 4,600 crore) at ICRA AA+; Stable. The company has been assigned the rating ICRA A1+ and ICRA AA+; Stable for commercial papers (Rs 5,000 crore), non-convertible debentures (Rs 400 crore) and bank facilities (Rs 1,250 crore).

