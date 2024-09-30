Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 2.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.41%

Nifty Auto index closed down 2.11% at 27027.2 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 4.11%, TVS Motor Company Ltd slipped 3.72% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shed 2.79%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 67.00% over last one year compared to the 31.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has slid 1.72% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.41% to close at 25810.85 while the SENSEX has declined 1.49% to close at 84299.78 today.

