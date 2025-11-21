Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 87.89 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 14.14% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.87.8995.6113.9813.079.989.335.815.204.443.89

