Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.81% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.250.47-8.0031.910.070.320.030.230.020.17

