Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

EAM Jaishankar embarks on official visit to Qatar

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dr S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, begins a three-day official visit to Qatar today. The visit underscores India's focus on strengthening ties with the Gulf nation, a key partner in trade, energy, and investment.

Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatars Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Discussions will cover an array of bilateral issues, including political cooperation, economic engagement, cultural exchanges, and security partnerships. The agenda also includes regional and global matters of shared concern.

According to Indias External Affairs Ministry, the visit presents an opportunity to review and enhance collaborations across various sectors. With Qatar playing a pivotal role in India's energy security and the sizable Indian diaspora contributing to the Gulf states workforce, the bilateral relationship remains both strategic and dynamic.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions bags AFC technology order for Delhi Metro

MBL Infra hits the roof on bagging liability certificate from PWD

Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

Bikaji Foods gains on incorporating WOS for bakery products business

Inox Wind receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story