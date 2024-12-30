Volumes soar at JM Financial Ltd counter

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 28.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares

Campus Activewear Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, LMW Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2024.

JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 28.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.131.35. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd notched up volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26779 shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.331.00. Volumes stood at 61500 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd saw volume of 3.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 83698 shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.655.05. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

LMW Ltd registered volume of 698 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock rose 4.67% to Rs.17,874.90. Volumes stood at 97 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 3580 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1557 shares. The stock rose 3.51% to Rs.11,699.90. Volumes stood at 1522 shares in the last session.

