EaseMyTrip.com signs MoU with Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau

To collaborate on promotion of tourism

EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) to enhance Penang's presence in the Indian market. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise how Indian travellers experience Penang by leveraging EaseMyTrip's extensive market expertise and digital reach.

As part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will create a dedicated Penang page under its Malaysia microsite to showcase the destination's attractions, itineraries, and travel insights. The company will also develop destination-specific blogs, videos, and content highlighting Penang's cultural, natural, and adventure- based offerings tailored for families, solo travellers, and honeymooners. To further amplify outreach, jointly funded marketing campaigns will be executed, leveraging innovative strategies to promote Penang as a must-visit destination for Indian travellers.

This collaboration highlights niche tourism markets, such as destination weddings, wellness tourism, and MICE travel, with EaseMyTrip creating tailored itineraries to attract these segments.

By leveraging data analytics, EaseMyTrip will share insights on Indian traveller preferences, booking trends, and high-demand periods with PCEB. These insights will refine marketing strategies and drive focused efforts in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, expanding Penang's reach in growing outbound travel markets.

EaseMyTrip will integrate exclusive Penang offers into its loyalty programs to encourage repeat visits and launch promotions featuring Penang-centric travel packages. This partnership underscores Penang's appeal across demographics, including senior citizens, millennials, and corporate groups. It also aligns with EaseMyTrip's commitment to driving tourism innovation and strengthening cultural and economic ties between India and Penang.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News