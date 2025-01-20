Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS inaugurates new delivery center in Toulouse, France

TCS inaugurates new delivery center in Toulouse, France

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services has inaugurated a new delivery center in Toulouse, France. In the new state-of-the-art facility, TCS will harness next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to help customers in aerospace and related industries such as manufacturing and defence.

The delivery centre will facilitate AI-driven transformation and foster innovation to improve aircraft design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes for European clients. This includes enhancing fuel efficiency, developing advanced materials for lighter aircraft structures, and implementing predictive maintenance to minimize downtime, improve safety, and redefine the passenger experience of the future. This delivery centre is strategically located in Blagnac near Toulouse Airport to be closer to customers in the aerospace industry. This is TCS' fourth delivery center in France after Lille, Poitiers, and Paris-Suresnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company opens 33 new branches

Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY

Japanese markets rally before BoJ highly likely rate hike

Chinese shares end marginally higher

MRPL acquires 26.96% stake in Mangalore SEZ

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story