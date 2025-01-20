Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UTI Asset Management Company opens 33 new branches

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) announced the opening of 33 UFCs taking the total branch network to 256. The company has announced the opening on 20 January 2025, as part of its focused expansion to strengthen distribution and investor access across the country.

This expansion is aimed at improving the accessibility and helping investors make informed financial decisions. This proliferation of offices is a key step in UTI AMC's ongoing efforts in building deeper connections with investors across the country and foster a more inclusive investment culture.

First Published: Jan 20 2025

