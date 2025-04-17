Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip releases Official Statement on ED searches

EaseMyTrip releases Official Statement on ED searches

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
EaseMyTrip Official Statement:

As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates. Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises.

While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation - said a EaseMyTrip spokesperson

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

