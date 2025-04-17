BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has entered into a technology transfer agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to achieve complete indigenous development of alkaline electrolyser systems for hydrogen production.

As part of the agreement, the company will retrieve indigenous diaphragm technology for electrolysers. This is a critical step in furthering Indias green hydrogen ambitions.

The deal is emphasized on BARCs Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology, which shall be utilised in electrolyser systems to separate hydrogen and oxygen during electrolysis.

This technology is yet another cost-effective option for imported materials such as Zirfon and asbestos-based diaphragms. Currently, it is used in many systems.

With this action, the companys role in clean energy transformation is strengthened and is backed by the wider adoption of green hydrogen by making local production more suitable within the country.

Electrolysers are crucial in producing green hydrogen and are generated using renewable electricity and seen as a clean alternative for industries such as steel, fertilisers, and transportation.

Also Read

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.22% to Rs 226.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News