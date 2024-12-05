Easy Trip rises as board to mull fund raising on Dec 8

Easy Trip Planners rose 2.93% to Rs 16.85 after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on 8 December 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for issuing fully paid-up equity shares through a preferential issue.

The proposal is subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including without limitation the approval of shareholders of the company.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

