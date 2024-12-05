Volumes soar at Jai Balaji Industries Ltd counter

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd clocked volume of 85575 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5338 shares

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, HEG Ltd, MRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2024.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd clocked volume of 85575 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5338 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.1,041.10. Volumes stood at 7495 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd witnessed volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14832 shares. The stock increased 10.50% to Rs.736.40. Volumes stood at 10153 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.362.30. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.90% to Rs.587.15. Volumes stood at 10.91 lakh shares in the last session.

MRF Ltd notched up volume of 548 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.130,205.85. Volumes stood at 229 shares in the last session.

