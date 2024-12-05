Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jai Balaji Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jai Balaji Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd clocked volume of 85575 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5338 shares

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, HEG Ltd, MRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2024.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd clocked volume of 85575 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5338 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.1,041.10. Volumes stood at 7495 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd witnessed volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14832 shares. The stock increased 10.50% to Rs.736.40. Volumes stood at 10153 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.99% to Rs.362.30. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 8.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.90% to Rs.587.15. Volumes stood at 10.91 lakh shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea to mull fundraising upto Rs 2,000 cr

Barometers pare early gains; PSU bank stocks underpressure

Bondada Engg gains on bagging work order worth Rs 109 cr

Bondada Engineering wins Rs 109.90 cr work order for solar street lighting in Bihar

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

MRF Ltd notched up volume of 548 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.130,205.85. Volumes stood at 229 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,850; Nifty hold 24,400; Pharma, Metal, Financials drag

Taiwan, US territory Guam should defend freedom in region: Taiwan Prez Lai

IndiGo ranks 103 out of 109, Air India at 61: Best, worst airlines of 2024

IMDb's top star of 2024: Tripti Dimri, Ishan Khatter beat Bollywood icons

LIVE news updates: Council of ministers in Jharkhand to take oath today

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story