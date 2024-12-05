RailTel bags order from Gail worth Rs 11 crore

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the work order worth Rs 10.64 crore from Gail (India).

The order includes MPLS and point-to-point leased line links. The project is scheduled for completion by 11 February 2025.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participated in interest in India and overseas in oil and gas blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as of 30 September 2024.

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India fell 1.18% to Rs 416.10 while those shares of Gail (India) rose 0.53% to Rs 207.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News