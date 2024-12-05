Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EbixCash rolls out comprehensive ticketing solution for KSRTC

EbixCash rolls out comprehensive ticketing solution for KSRTC

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
EbixCash (subsidiary of Eraaya Lifespaces) has successfully begun the rollout of a comprehensive ticketing solution for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The transport division of EbixCash has been chosen by KSRTC as the Technology Solution Provider for the supply, commissioning, and maintenance of Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) as part of a comprehensive ticketing solution.

This five-year contract, valued at approximately Rs 33.5 crore, covers all state-run buses. It involves implementing EbixCash's Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) on Android-based ticketing devices with digital payment options tailored to KSRTC's business rules. Over 10,000 devices will be deployed across 84 depots, serving a fleet of 8,000 buses, with plans to expand to up to 15,000 devices over the next five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maha CM oath ceremony highlights: Devendra Fadnavis becomes Maharashtra Chief Minister for 3rd time

MLA Naresh Balyan gets bail, arrested again: What's the case against him?

Notre-Dame to reopen: €700 million restoration brings it back to life

Gold prices edge lower as spotlight shifts to US non-farm payrolls data

Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story