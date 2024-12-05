EbixCash rolls out comprehensive ticketing solution for KSRTC

EbixCash (subsidiary of Eraaya Lifespaces) has successfully begun the rollout of a comprehensive ticketing solution for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The transport division of EbixCash has been chosen by KSRTC as the Technology Solution Provider for the supply, commissioning, and maintenance of Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) as part of a comprehensive ticketing solution.

This five-year contract, valued at approximately Rs 33.5 crore, covers all state-run buses. It involves implementing EbixCash's Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) on Android-based ticketing devices with digital payment options tailored to KSRTC's business rules. Over 10,000 devices will be deployed across 84 depots, serving a fleet of 8,000 buses, with plans to expand to up to 15,000 devices over the next five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News