Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchant bankers to upload pre-IPO and post-IPO documents onto repository platform maintained by exchanges says SEBI

Merchant bankers to upload pre-IPO and post-IPO documents onto repository platform maintained by exchanges says SEBI

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has stated that merchant bankers have been asked to upload due-diligence documents made for pre-IPO and post-IPO management onto an online repository maintained by stock exchanges. While these documents may be accessible only to the relevant merchant banker, they must be made available to the market regulator for supervision. It noted that in order to facilitate efficient maintenance of records and documents relied upon by merchant bankers while conducting their due diligence in public issues, stock exchanges have set up an online Document Repository platform which would enable Merchant bankers to upload and maintain the aforesaid documents electronically. The Document Repository platform is intended to facilitate easier access to documents pertaining to public issue process which are required to be maintained by Merchant bankers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maha CM oath ceremony highlights: Devendra Fadnavis becomes Maharashtra Chief Minister for 3rd time

MLA Naresh Balyan gets bail, arrested again: What's the case against him?

Notre-Dame to reopen: €700 million restoration brings it back to life

Gold prices edge lower as spotlight shifts to US non-farm payrolls data

Tech wrap Dec 5: OpenAI, Tim Cook interview, Nothing Snake Game Widget

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story