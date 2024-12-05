Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chinese stocks edge up marginally

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Chinese stocks closed in a positive manner, witnessing modest buying support after recent decline. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.12% to 3,368.86. Risk sentiment was steady as U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach new record highs. Chinese stocks were overall in a tight range movement as investors awaited guidance from a central economic working conference. Gains were curbed due to lax moves in real estate and healthcare stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.92% to 19,560.44.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

