Chinese stocks edge up marginally

Chinese stocks closed in a positive manner, witnessing modest buying support after recent decline. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.12% to 3,368.86. Risk sentiment was steady as U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach new record highs. Chinese stocks were overall in a tight range movement as investors awaited guidance from a central economic working conference. Gains were curbed due to lax moves in real estate and healthcare stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.92% to 19,560.44.

