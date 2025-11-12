Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Cupid Ltd and Yatra Online Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2025.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Cupid Ltd and Yatra Online Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2025.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd soared 15.12% to Rs 223.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6321 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 356.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66025 shares in the past one month. SPL Industries Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 44.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1777 shares in the past one month. Cupid Ltd exploded 12.19% to Rs 284. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.