Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd surged 14.24% to Rs 1079.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27124 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd soared 10.77% to Rs 1560. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10480 shares in the past one month. Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 7.63% to Rs 544.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91937 shares in the past one month. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd jumped 7.02% to Rs 889. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.