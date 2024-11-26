Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Election Commission announces by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Election Commission has declared by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats across four states. The vacant seats include three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.

According to the schedule, the notification for the by-polls will be issued on December 3, and the deadline for filing nominations is set for December 10. Voting and counting will take place on December 20, ensuring the process concludes promptly.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of Members of Parliament: Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, Jawhar Sircar from West Bengal, and Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.

These by-elections are expected to draw significant political interest as parties vie for influence in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indias Parliament.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

