Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,205, a premium of 10.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,194.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 27.40 points or 0.11% to 24,194.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.01% to 15.31.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

